Roxanne Turney (1962-2020)

Roxanne Jean Turney, age 58, of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She had been an administrative assistant for Duke Imports in Angola, Indiana.

Roxanne was born in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Jeanette (Lidster) DeWitt. She attended Life Changing Churches in both Edgerton, Ohio and Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are two daughters, Riccie Turney of Pioneer, Ohio and Reba Turney of Montpelier; grandchildren, Rylee and Randi Johnson and Reghan Martinez. She is also survived by adopted brothers, Arland Meyer of Stryker and Scott Meyer of Tucson, Arizona, and sister, Rita (Anthony) Saunders of Stryker. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Arrangements are pending at the Grisier Funeral in Stryker. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.