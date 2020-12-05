David Fadley (1973-2020)

David B. Fadley, 47 years, of West Unity, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 13, 1973, in Newark, Ohio, the son of the late James Cody and Diane Lynn (Ferrell) Fadley Sr. David was a proud father, always supporting his children in whatever they did. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bulls and Michigan Wolverines fan.

Surviving are his five children, Kim Fadley of Hicksville, Chase Fadley of Butler, Indiana, Marisa Fadley of Hicksville, Carson Fadley of Hicksville and Diana Fadley of Newark, Ohio; granddaughter, Alena Fadley; brother, James C. Fadley Jr. of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; and sister, Josie Fadley of Zainesville, Ohio.

David was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Debbie Fadley; and brother, Chris Fadley.

The family is having visitation for David B. Fadley on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Farmer Fire Hall, Ohio 249, Farmer, Ohio. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Fire Hall with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. The family asks those attending services to wear a mask or facial covering and to observe social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 N. Liberty St., West Unity.

The family asks those remembering David to make memorial contributions to the family.

