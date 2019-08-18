Rozella Cape (1925-2019)

Rozella M. (Suffel) Cape, age 93, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cape was a 1943 graduate of Edgerton High School. A hard worker, she worked at Carl Baum’s Bakery and Donald Day’s Furniture while in high school and after graduation during War II she worked on the Ration Board in Bryan, Ohio. She also sold Fashion Two-Twenty cosmetics for awhile and then was employed as secretary to the superintendent of Edgerton Local Schools from 1972-1992. She was active in 4-H and loved to cook and sew.

Mrs. Cape was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rosary Altar Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Rozella M. Cape was born on August 28, 1925, in Blakeslee, Ohio, the daughter of William Lawrence and Mina Mae (Long) Suffel. She married Sherman O. Cape on September 11, 1943, in Edgerton and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her five children, Thomas (Loretta) Cape, Donna Blair, Ruby Cape, Neil (Diane) Cape and Stanley (Colleen) Cape, all of Edgerton; twelve grandchildren, Julia (Scott) Ruppert, of Hicksville, Ohio, Amy (Terry) McBride and Brenda (Kevin) Beck, both of Bryan, Camie (Thomas) Flegal, James (Vicki) Blair, and Randy (Julie) Cape, all of Edgerton, Kevin (Carmen) Cape, of Bryan, Charlene (William) Swank, of Edgerton, Joni (Matthew) Bockrath, of Kalida, Ohio, Alan (Tracy) Cape and Austin (Jessica) Cape, both of Edgerton, and Krista (Michael) Seibert, of Celina, Ohio; thirty-four great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Maurice, Forrest and Kenneth Suffel; and a son-in-law, Ronald Blair, in 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 20, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio.

