Carolyn Coulon (1934-2019)

Carolyn J. Coulon, age 85, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Carolyn retired from Bryan Custom Plastics after 27 years of service. She was President of Local #141 AFL/CIO for 6 years. Carolyn was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan VFW Post 2489 Auxiliary, was an active participant in Relay for Life, enjoyed couponing and was an avid bowler playing on four leagues a week and a travel league on the weekends.

Carolyn was born on August 11, 1934, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Lawrence and Catherine (Kuras) Pezanetti. She married Charles E. Coulon on October 25, 1952 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Springfield, Massachusetts and he preceded her in death on August 19, 1996. During their marriage, she was a devoted military wife while her husband served in the US Marine Corps and Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Margaret) Coulon, of Napoleon and Leonard (Amy) Coulon, of Lake Seneca; daughters, Laurie (Dewayne) Vent, of Coldwater, Michigan and Lynne` Hook, of Fort Wayne; ten grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great -great grandchildren and brothers, Richard Pezanetti and Lawrence Pezanetti. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John and Edward Pezanetti.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with a recitation of the Rosary at 3:30 P.M. Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan with Father James Halleron officiating. Burial will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Relay for Life or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

