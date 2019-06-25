Shirley Douglass (1934-2019)

Shirley L. Douglass, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Elizabeth Scott Care Center in Maumee. Prior to her retirement she had been a clerk with the Fulton County Recorder.

Shirley was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 13, 1934, the daughter of James F. and Mayme (Fout) McEwen. On October 19, 1951, she married James M. Douglass, and he preceded her in death in 2008. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon and a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Surviving are children, Mike Douglass, Sue (David) Jones, Steve Douglass and Denise (John) Jackson; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Goller, Ben Jackson, Kyle (Kirsten) Douglass, Brad Jones, Kevin (Bethany) Douglass, Katyann (Jared) Dick, Melinda (Aaron) McGurk, J.D. (Kara) Douglass and Erin Douglass; great-grandchild, Logan Douglass; and sister, Marilyn Reeves. She was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; three brothers, James, Donald and Robert McEwen; and sister, JoAnn McCloskey.

There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 841 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio, with the Rev. Steven R. Geske, officiating. Interment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

