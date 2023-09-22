Ruth Lynch (1962 – 2023)

(Fayette Resident)

FAYETTE – Ruth Ann Lynch, 61 of Fayette, passed on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, with loved ones at her side.

She was born in Monroe, MI on July 26, 1962, to the late Edward Lojewski and Sara (Worrick) Judson. She was raised in the S.E. Michigan area.

Ruth married William Lynch and started a family in 1980 in Monroe, MI. Although their relationship ended, later in life they became good friends.

Mom moved to the Fulton County area when she was around 30, she decided to make Fayette her home, roughly 28 years ago.

She worked as a waitress in a couple different restaurants, but most would know her from her time working at Mel’s Place (Melody’s). Mom really loved working at Mel’s. She worked there for about 20 years or so.

In her free time mom loved to spend time with family and friends. She liked going to festivals and seeing live bands.

She always went all out decorating for the holidays, the kids loved seeing all the fun and interesting things she would put out.

Mom was definitely a busybody, always had to be on the move, whether she was shopping, thrifting, or yard sale hopping.

It was hard to keep her in one place. But when she had to stay home, she enjoyed putting together puzzles, diamond painting, and playing games on her phone.

Surviving are her children, Sararita Lynch, Casie (Dave) Miller and Torrance Lynch; grandchildren, Emerald, Bryce, Ryan, Kaia, Destiny, Bryanna, Ethan, Caleb, Zayden, Sophie and Jakstan and great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Vivian. Also her siblings, Roberta, Marie, Edward (Rita) and Paul.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her baby sister, Sararita Francine; her uncles J.L. and Jr.; and a granddaughter, Sophia, in infancy.

Ruth’s family will receive visitors on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM with visitation starting at 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Pastor Vicki Schnitkey will officiate. Cremation will follow.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be given through Crowdfunding to assist with funeral expenses.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.