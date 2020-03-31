Ruth Phillips (1933-2020)

Ruth J. Phillips, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, Ohio, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Ruth was born on August 9, 1933, in Rollin, Michigan, the daughter of Lawrence R. and Sarah B. (Riddle) Stubli, Sr.

Survivors include two daughters, Janice L. (David) Batt, of Bryan, and Cynthia S. (Duane) Higginbotham, of Pataskala, Ohio; one son, Bruce G. (Pat Burkholder) Phillips, of Bryan; five grandchildren, Justin (Heather) Batt, Jennifer (David) Mawhirter, Ellisha (Mark) Andre, Daniel (Jessica) Higginbotham, and Christopher (Emily) Phillips; three step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Seth) Giles, Eli (Erin) Burkholder, and Hanna Burkholder; 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one sister, Alice B. Collins, of Newark, Ohio; and one brother, Warren A. (Kay) Stubli, of Naples, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, L. Richard Stubli and Robert D. Stubli.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to an organization of the donor’s choice.