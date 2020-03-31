On Sunday, March 29th, 2020, Sandra Fitzpatrick, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 59.

Sandra was born in Houston, Texas to Charles and Josephine (Perez) James. She graduated from Northbrook High school in 1978. On December 23rd, 1981 she married Timothy Fitzpatrick. Together they raised 4 children, Jennifer, Timothy II, Thomas and Rebecca.

Sandra had a passion for gardening, sewing, reading and quilting. Her most joyous moments were the time she spent with her grandchildren. Sandra also enjoyed the many interesting places she lived her life, including Alaska and Germany.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and is survived by her husband Tim, their 4 children Jennifer, Timothy II, Thomas, Rebecca, her mother Josephine, sisters Sharon, and Shirley, brother Michael, and 5 Grandsons.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no funeral services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Fitzpatrick, please visit our floral store.