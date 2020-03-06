Ruth Swank (1926-2020)

Ruth A. Swank, age 93, of Edon, Ohio, died at 7:14 P.M. on Monday, March 3, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Swank was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed her time with family and loved to cook and bake.

Ruth A. Swank was born on July 13, 1926, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Dale and Grace (Duke) Knecht. She married Charles L. Swank on February 28, 1944, in West Unity, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2010.

Survivors include her children, Danny (Debra) Swank, of Edon, Roger Swank, of Bryan, Ohio, Ronald (Sharon) Swank, of Edon, Sue Altaffer, of Montpelier, Michael Swank, of Bryan, and Timothy Swank, of Montpelier; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Russell Knecht; nine sisters, Dorothy, Donna, Marjorie, June, Caryl, Shirley, Emma Jean, Mary Jane and Sally; and one great-granddaughter, Baylee Trausch.

Visitation for Ruth A. Swank will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Edon Senior Center.