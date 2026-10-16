Sally E. Waldvogel (1944 – 2026)

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(Retired From Four County Vocational School)

Sally E. Waldvogel, 82, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family.

Sally worked with her husband’s family at the former Fireside Truck Stop and retired from the cafeteria at Four County Vocational School. She enjoyed reading, listening to audiobooks and, most of all, time with her friends and family.

Sally was born on Jan. 18, 1944, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Alonzo and Silvia (Murray) Furrow. She married Robert “Bob” Waldvogel on Nov. 23, 1963, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2019.

Sally is survived by her children, Cindy (James Beltz) McIlvain of Bryan; Kelly Waldvogel of Bryan; and Jenny (Mike) Rodeheaver of Stryker; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Brittany, Makayla, Alexander, Cloe, Logan and Breanna; five great-grandchildren; brother, Alonzo “Lonnie” (Lela) Furrow of Pulaski, Ohio; sister, Laura Chapman of Bryan, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong best friend, Jean Goodlive.

In addition to her husband, Sally was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James “Jim” Furrow; sister, DeFloy (DeWayne) Dick; and brother-in-law, Roy Chapman.

Visitation for Sally will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Scott Carlin officiating.

In lieu of flowers or mementos, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professions Home Health & Hospice.

Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Waldvogel family. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.