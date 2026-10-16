Sean C. Griewahn (1972 – 2026)

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(Served With Delta & Swanton Fire Departments)

Sean C. Griewahn, 54, of Delta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Center in Sylvania, surrounded by the family he loved so dearly.

Sean was a man who spent much of his life taking care of others, whether answering the call as a firefighter and paramedic, serving his country, or simply being there for his family and friends.

Helping people was a big part of who Sean was, and the difference he made in the lives of others will not soon be forgotten.

He was born in Adrian, Michigan, on Feb. 28, 1972, to Frederick Griewahn and Janice (Berndt) Griewahn. Sean graduated from Swanton High School in 1990 and soon began a life of service by enlisting in the United States Navy.

He proudly served during the Persian Gulf War from 1990 to 1992. After his time in the Navy, Sean continued his education at Youngstown State University, Northwest Community College, Kaplan University and Western Governors University, earning his bachelor’s degree in nursing and fire science.

Sean was committed to learning and growing in his field, always working to be better prepared to help someone in need.

On Oct. 14, 1995, Sean married Jennifer S. Gettan, and together they built a life filled with family, love and countless memories. His family meant the world to him, and he took great pride in the life they shared and the family that grew through the years.

Sean’s true passion was serving as a firefighter and paramedic. He dedicated himself to the Delta Community Fire Department, where he served as a captain, and the Swanton Fire and Rescue Division, where he served as a lieutenant, captain and assistant chief. These were not simply jobs to Sean.

He genuinely cared about people and wanted to be there when they needed help. Whether responding to a medical emergency, helping someone through a frightening moment, or working alongside his fellow first responders, Sean understood how much it mattered to have someone show up when things were at their worst.

As a paramedic, Sean put his nursing knowledge and experience to work caring for people in some of their most vulnerable moments. As a firefighter, he accepted the challenges and risks that came with protecting his community.

He took his responsibilities seriously and understood the importance of teamwork, trust and being ready when the call came in. Over the years, he formed lasting friendships with the men and women who shared that same commitment to serving others. Those bonds went beyond the fire station, built on the experiences, challenges and memories that only fellow first responders can truly understand.

Sean’s dedication to service continued through his involvement with the Ohio Naval Militia, where he was promoted to lieutenant commander. He was also an active member of Fulton Lodge F&AM in Delta, Scottish Rite, Swanton American Legion and the Delta Eagles.

Service was a common thread throughout Sean’s life, and he took pride in being part of organizations that brought people together and strengthened the community around him.

Away from his many responsibilities, Sean enjoyed getting away to travel, especially taking cruises to the Caribbean. He loved the chance to see new places, relax and enjoy time with those closest to him. But more than anything, Sean treasured his family.

Spending time with his children and grandchildren brought him tremendous happiness, and those moments together were what mattered most. Whether on a family trip or simply enjoying time together, he valued the memories they made and the people who filled his life with love.

Sean leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond his years of service. His fellow firefighters and paramedics will remember the time they spent working beside him, the calls they answered together and the friendship they shared.

The people he helped may never fully know the impact he had on their lives, but his willingness to step forward when someone needed help speaks volumes about the man he was. To his family, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son whose presence will be deeply missed.

Sean gave so much of himself to others throughout his life, and he will be remembered with gratitude, affection and respect by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Left to cherish Sean’s memory are his wife of 31 years, Jennifer; his parents, Fred Griewahn and Janice Keller; his children, Susan (Zack) Schmidt, Kaitlyn Kepling, Rebecca (Michael) Borck, Mathew (Hollie) Griewahn, Elwin Griewahn and Christopher Yarberry; his sisters, Brigette Siwajek and Heidi (Nathan) Bloomfield; 16 grandchildren; and many dear friends, including the fellow first responders who stood beside him throughout his career. He was preceded in death by his stepfathers, Ronald Blankenship and Paul Keller.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service celebrating Sean’s life will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, Ohio 43515, with Pastor Kent Winkler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family, care of Jennifer Griewahn, for an organization to be determined at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.