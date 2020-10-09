Dorothy Galbraith (1928-2020)

Dorothy Rose (McCance) Galbraith, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Delta, Ohio on October 07, 2020. She will be missed greatly by her loving family and many friends.

Dorothy was born December 26, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio to Merrill and Esther (Rapp) McCance who preceded her in death. Dottie enjoyed a long marriage of 50 years to Robert Galbraith who also preceded her in death in 1995.

Dorothy was a graduate of Lyons High School in Lyons, Ohio. After Bob and Dorothy married, together they raised six children who claim she was the best loving Mother ever.

Until her retirement, Dorothy was a long-term employee of McCord Corporation in Wauseon, Ohio. She spoke fondly of the many friends she made there.

Dottie’s favorite season was Fall, especially enjoying the Fulton County Fair. She and Bob would take their camper to the fair for the week and enjoyed meeting family and friends there. She entered her crafts into the fair contests and was happy to receive many winning ribbons.

She excelled in crocheting afghans and baking delicious pies and cookies. She also loved musical gatherings at her brother’s cabin in Winameg. She was a member of the Lyons VFW Women’s Auxiliary and attended the Lyons Christian Church.

Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Robert Jr. and John (Barb) Galbraith and three daughters, Joan Johnson, Patty Lutton and Teresa (Jim) Nofziger. 17 grandchildren. She found endless enjoyment in welcoming her great-grandchildren and even her great-great grandchildren to the family. Dorothy is also survived by four siblings. Her brothers, Richard and Ron (Carol) McCance and her sisters Mary (Alan) Rathbun and Sue (Jim) Decker meant the world to her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Barry Galbraith, and her sister, Lois Gray, and her brother, Kenny Rapp. They have been missed.

Public graveside service and interment for Dorothy will be held, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Winameg Cemetery, Winameg, Ohio. Rev. Heather Schimmel will officiate. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, facial coverings are suggested in the cemetery and social distancing is required for those in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lyons Christian Church or Elara Caring Hospice. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Elara Caring Hospice for their support during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be given at: www.grisierfh.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

