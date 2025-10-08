Salvatore Ellinger (1951 – 2025)

Salvatore James Ellinger, age 73, fondly known as Sal, entered this world on October 29, 1951, in Van Wert, Ohio to Virgil Eugene and Nancy (Ganci) Ellinger.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his peaceful passing on Monday afternoon, October 6, 2025, at his home, embraced by the warmth of family, including his loving wife, Paula, to whom he was married for 36 years. Sal was a man of faith and integrity.

Sal worked for SSA for 43 years, marking him as a steadfast figure in the lives of many who sought his guidance and expertise. His knowledge, akin to that of a walking encyclopedia, was reflective of his curiosity and intelligence.

A proud graduate of Celina High School, he further enriched his intellect by earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Wright State University, which undoubtedly fueled his lifelong love of reading, particularly history books.

An eclectic personality, Sal was loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A lovely guy with an easy-to-like nature, he found joy in gatherings, especially family birthdays and Holidays where his vibrant spirit shone brightest.

An avid collector of coins and vinyl records, he took delight in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was working in his garden, catching up on NPR, or enjoying a relaxing day at the lake.

His love for his family was unbounded, as he doted on his grandchildren—Chelsea, Mark, Cassie, Nick, Grace, and Claire—who were undoubtedly his greatest pride and joy. As the family grew, he welcomed great-grandchildren Brennen, Koah, and a new baby boy on the way, extending his loving legacy.

Sal’s adventurous heart led him and Paula on journeys to over 18 countries worldwide, enriching their lives with experiences that would linger in their family’s memories for generations. As a steadfast supporter, he loved watching Ohio State Buckeyes football, wrapped in the same enthusiasm he showed for every facet of his life.

He leaves behind a cherished family: his devoted wife, Paula; his children, Matthew McHugh, Jennifer (Lee) Collins, and Larry (Melissa) McHugh; his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings Walter Ellinger, Ron (Keri) Ellinger, Tom (Terrie) Ellinger, John (Betsy) Ellinger, Neil (Bruce) Ellinger, and Nancy (Mike )Allen , in addition to many nieces and nephews who adored him deeply.

Sal was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Virgil and Nancy Ellinger, who surely welcomed him home with open arms.

As we gather to honor the life of Sal, we invite family and friends to attend a visitation on Friday, October 10th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swan-ton.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Swanton Public Library and WGTE NPR. In reflecting on the life of Sal, we recall the joy and laughter he brought into this world and the hearts he touched.