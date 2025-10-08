Morley “Skip” Galbraith (1947 – 2025)

(1965 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Morley “Skip” P. Galbraith, age 78, passed away peacefully at his Delta home on Tuesday morning, October 7, 2025. He was born in Detroit, MI on April 15, 1947 to the late Morley O. Galbraith and Doris (Nardi) Galbraith.

Skip graduated from Delta High School in 1965 and soon after entered the U.S Air Force, proudly serving during the Vietnam War from May 28, 1965, until his honorable discharge on November 4, 1968. On December 9, 1999, he married Judith “Jude” A. Watson, and she survives.

His talent as a millwright led him to Dunbar Mechanical, where he provided them with 35 years of service as a project manager.

Skip was a member of several organizations, including the Millwrights Pile Drivers Local #1090, VFW Post #7424, American Legion Post #373, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Delta Eagles #2597; where he served in various positions, including past president. Skip was an avid supporter of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 25 years, Jude Galbraith; children, Robert (Kim) Cook, Bryan (Jamie) Cook, Brenda (Chris) Klock, Mike (Heather) Cook, Paul (Vanessa) Robinson, Skippy (Sarah) Galbraith, Matt (Brad) Galbraith and Billie Jo (Alex) Hernandez; brothers, Robert (Dixie), Richard (Patricia), Charles, Rodney (Patricia) and Keith (Tonya) Galbraith; sisters, Beverly Learst, Judy Whitten and Diane (Gary) Hoffman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Skip was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Galbraith; sisters-in-law, Deb and Kathy Galbraith; brothers-in-law, Ralph Learst and Tom Whitten.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 10, 2025 from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. with an Eagles Service beginning at 7:30 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Skip’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 11, 2025 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Toledo Clinic Foundation, P.O Box 8932 Toledo, Ohio 43623 in his memory.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Phinney and Mindy Campbell at the Toledo Clinic Cancer Center and all the wonderful nurses who cared for him. Special thanks to Dr. Ann Steck and the staff at the Delta Medical Center. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.