Samuel Boszor (1940 – 2023)

(Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Samuel Middleton Boszor, age 82, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Sam was born in Montpelier, Ohio to Robert Jacob Boszor and Ethel (Middleton) Boszor.

He graduated from Montpelier High School and continued his education at the University of Toledo. He graduated with a degree in Engineering Physics in 1963. He also married the love of his life, Penny Webb, in March 1963.

He started his career at Owens-Illinois in Toledo and then joined Union Carbide Technical Center in Parma, Ohio.

His final career move was to Pratt & Whitney in Palm Beach County Florida working as an aerospace engineer.

He enjoyed designing with new technology and materials and had several patents issued during his career.

After his retirement he enjoyed playing golf and producing and mastering music albums that were uploaded to the internet.

Sam is survived by his wife of 60 years, Penny, his sister, Roberta Hudson of Michigan, brother James (Carol) of North Canton, Ohio and many loving nieces and nephews. His final resting place will be Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/fort-lauderdale-cremation for the Boszor family.