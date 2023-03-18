Sandra Franks (1943-2023)

Sandra Kay (Altaffer) Franks, age 79, went home with our Lord on March 6, 2023. Kay was born in Montpelier, Ohio to George and Carma (Heller) Altaffer on August 29, 1943.

She graduated from Montpelier High School and received her education degree from Adrian College. She was a teacher for 34 years at Pittsford Schools, Michigan.

She married Burton Franks on August 31, 1963. They owned Franks Pool in Hillsdale.

They enjoyed traveling and were members of the First United Methodist Church in Hillsdale.

She is survived by her daughters, Cassandra (Doug) Donahue, Panama City Beach, Florida and Carrie (Trevor) Willbur, of Waleska, Georgia. Also surviving are her sister, Phyllis (Marlow) Smethurst, Bloomington, Indiana; her granddaughters Amber (Trevor) Martin, Abbie (Dominic) Mulkey, Adrianna Brackman and Claire Willbur; her great granddaughters, Sydney and Allison Martin.

She will be missed by a niece and nephew and many lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A private memorial will be held at later date.