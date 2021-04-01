Sandra “Sandy” Frye (1948-2021)

Sandra “Sandy” L. Frye of Montpelier passed away Wednesday morning at her home in the company of her husband, David. She was born on June 23, 1948 in Toledo to Clayton and Evelyn (Tabbert) Ansted. Sandy was a 1966 graduate of Northview High School in Sylvania, Ohio.

After high school she attended beauty school in Toledo. On June 24, 1967 Sandy married David W. Frye and he survives.

Sandy was a devoted homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She also took great joy in her plants and flowers.

Sandy is survived by her husband David of nearly 54 years; a daughter Sheri (Dave) Keil of Delta, Ohio; four grandchildren Jonathan Keil, Elizabeth (Reed) Nagley, Lucas (Nikole) Keil and Samantha Keil; her siblings Terry Foust, Blanche Renshler, John Ansted, Kevin (Theresa) Ansted, Karen (Ajay) Singh, and Tena (Rick) Kimple; sister in-law Patsy Ansted; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Amy Frye, one brother Raymond Ansted, two sister’s in-law Marlene Ansted and Marvene Ansted and a brother in-law Frank Foust.

At this time there will be no services for Sandy, but the family plans to celebrate Sandy’s life at Nettle Lake later this summer.

Those wishing to do a donation in memory of Sandy are encouraged to support Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

