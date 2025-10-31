Sandra White (1967 – 2025)

(Attended Trinity Lutheran Church In Bryan)

Sandra M. White, age 58, of Montpelier, passed away at Majestic Care- Bryan on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, following an extended illness.

Sandra had worked at Allied Moulded in Bryan for many years and later at Miller’s New Market.

She attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan when she was able. Sandra enjoyed puzzles but most of all enjoyed time with her family.

Sandra was born October 12, 1967, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Brad and Mary (Feeny) Deel. She graduated from Paulding High School. She married Roger Lee White in 2004 and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2020.

Sandra is survived by her son, Josh (Jessica) Corkwell, of Stryker; daughters, Megan White, of Montpelier and Shelby White, of Jackson, Michigan; grandchildren, Natalie, Malachi and Vivian; her parents, Brad and Mary Deel, of Bryan; and brothers, Gary (Roberta) Deel, of Auburn, Indiana, Kenneth (Terri) Deel, of Paulding and Larry Deel, of North Carolina.

Visitation for Sandra will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Funeral services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating.

Memorial donations are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.