Sandy Steele (1968-2023)

Sandy Jo Steele, 54 years of Edgerton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Sandy was born September 18, 1968, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald J. and Carol R. (Yoh) Fogle.

She was a 1986 graduate of Hicksville High School and in 1992 received her Associates Degree from Ivy Tech in Accounting.

Sandy married Michael A. Steele on July 18, 1987, and he survives.

Sandy was a bookkeeper, working for Knox Textiles and for her son, Midwest Flatbed & Specialized Transport.

Sandy was known to be an excellent cook, known for her pizza. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and tending to the large family garden.

Surviving is her husband Mike Steele Sr. of Edgerton; one son, Mike (Ginette) Steele Jr. of Edgerton; two grandchildren, Chloe and Serenity Steele along with several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, H. Kenneth “Kenny” Fogle.

Visitation for Sandy Jo Steele will be held Thursday, March 23, 203, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Visitation will continue Friday, March 24, 2023, beginning at 12:00 noon followed by her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jared Burgess officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to make donations to the Fulton County Stress Center, Wauseon, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.