Savanna Bostater (1997-2021)

Savanna Lee Bostater, age 24, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. She was a 2015 graduate of Montpelier High School. Savanna was the manager at the Bryan Dairy Queen.

Savanna was born on January 31, 1997 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Christina H. Harding and Jason M. Bostater.

Savanna is survived by her daughter, Georgia; father, Jason (Jamie) Bostater, of Wabash, Indiana; siblings, Sabrina Harding, of Battle Creek, Michigan, Seth Ellis, of Montpelier, Synthia Ellis, of Montpelier and Joshawa Bostater, of Edon, sister, Aubree Bostater; maternal grandmother, Carol Harding and paternal grandmother, Li-Ping Bostater.

She was preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandfather, Cecil Harding and paternal grandfather, Mark Bostater.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com