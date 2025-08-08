Scott Taraschke (1963 – 2025)

Scott D. Taraschke, age 62, of Williston, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at St. Charles Mercy Hospital, Oregon, Ohio. Scott was a resident at Luther Home of Mercy in Williston.

He was loved by his family and his caregivers. Scott participated in Special Olympics in basketball and bowling when he was younger. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and was into Spider-Man and superheroes.

Scott worked as an assembler for Quadco in Stryker, OH, for many years. He will be remembered as a shining light who made everyone’s life better. Born on July 24, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio, Scott was the son of Carl “David” and Patricia Katherine (Mincheff) Taraschke.

Scott is survived by his father and stepmother, David and Mary Lee Taraschke, of Kalispell, MT; brother, John (Tracy) Taraschke, of Hamilton, Indiana; sister, Deborah (Jeff) Hahn, of Morenci, MI; and nephew, Shane (Jamie) Taraschke, of Evansville, IN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Taraschke.

Visitation for Scott D. Taraschke will be held on Monday, August 11, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana St., Edon, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in the funeral home, with Pastor Ric Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Edon Cemetery.