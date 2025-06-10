Shari Saneda (1952 – 2025)

(Retired Technical Director At Edgerton Schools)

Shari Lynne (Cogan) Saneda, age 72, of Bryan, Ohio received her eternal reward on Friday, May 30, 2025. Shari passed peacefully from this world to her Heavenly home with loving family and friends at her side at Parkview Bryan Hospital, Bryan, Ohio.

Shari was born September 05, 1952, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Mary Lucille (Gray) Davis.

Shari was a Bryan High School Class of 1970 graduate. Upon graduating, she worked in dentistry for 30 years, completing her dental career as a certified EFDA.

Shari then made a career change and in 2004, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from DeVry University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

She entered the technical field as a Technical Coordinator for Fayette Local School District where she worked for two years. Shari then became the Technical Coordinator at Edgerton Local Schools, where she retired in 2021 after 15 years of employment.

Shari was a founding member of 35 years and served as an Elder at Victory Barn Church, Edgerton, Ohio. She loved her role there as a Prayer Intercessor, where she spent countless hours in prayer for the needs of others and the nation.

Shari combined her passion for praying and her love for children to volunteer at LifeWise Academy in Bryan, Ohio. She served as the Prayer Team Leader for the last couple of years. She also drove the shuttle for LifeWise one morning a week.

Shari exemplified Christianity in her walk of faith and her daily walk through life. She loved unconditionally and cherished all family and friend time.

Shari will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and church family. Survivors include her sister, LaDonna Ann (Thomas) Smith of Wauseon; sister-in-law, Teresa L. Saneda of Columbus; best friend, Karen J. Meyer of Bryan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many loving friends.

Shari was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lucille Davis; father, Eldred Roy Davis; sisters, Sandra Jo Quimby and Darlene Davis; brothers, LeRoy Glenn Davis and Charles E. Davis; and her favorite aunt, Marilyn D. Fry.

Private graveside funeral service and interment in Shiffler Cemetery, Pulaski, Ohio. The celebration of Shari’s life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Victory Barn Church, 5256 OH-49, Edgerton, Ohio 43517. Pastor Rosene Short Moseley will officiate. A funeral luncheon will be served following the memorial service in the church.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts and mementos, memorial contributions may be made to: LifeWise Academy, P.O. Box 7115, Bryan, Ohio 43506; Victory Barn Church, 5256 OH-49, Edgerton, Ohio 43517; or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Dilworth Center Infusion Lab, Montpelier, for the loving care and advocacy they administered to Shari during her illness.

Online condolences and guest registry may be given at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Saneda family.