Sharon Badenhop (1957-2021)

Sharon K. Badenhop, 63, of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Sharon was born June 15, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, to Doyle and Myrna (Finch) Wines. On Nov. 20, 1981, she married Dean Badenhop at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.

Sharon was a 1975 graduate of Bryan High School. She worked in the payroll department at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, where she served on the Altar Guild.

She was a longtime 4-H advisor of the Gerald Busy Fingers. She was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary and a special member of the S.A.L.S.A. group (Sons of the American Legion Spouses Auxiliary). She was a Pampered Chef consultant for many years. She enjoyed cross-stitching and spoiling her grandkids in her spare time.

She is survived by her parents, Doyle and Myrna; husband, Dean; children, Stefanie (Jerry) Hilvers, Lori (John) Linebaugh, Brian Badenhop (Rebecca Bruner); grandchildren, Clinton, Emery, Josie and one on the way; and siblings, John Wines, Barbara (Tom) Brennan and David (Theresa) Wines.

A public visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township. The service will be livestreamed on the church YouTube webpage. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or Ridgeville American Legion Post 454.

