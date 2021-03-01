Adam Espinoza (1967-2021)

Adam Christopher Espinoza, age 54 of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at his home. Adam was born on Jan. 2, 1967, in Donna, Texas, to Victoria Canizales of Donna, Texas, and the late Mauricio Espinoza. They were married April 28, 1954.

Adam worked a lot of places, but he was known mostly for being a laborer for nine years at the company Therma-Tru. In his spare time, he loved building and collecting action figures, building decks, making things with wood, watching movies and listening to music. His most favorite band was Journey.

He also really liked animals and had a special spot in his heart for buffaloes.

Adam is preceded in death by his father Mauricio.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Espinoza of Bryan, Ohio; his sons, Gerald (Samantha) Ross of Bryan, Ohio, Gabriel (Brittany) Ross of Bryan Ohio, Jonah Espinoza of Marion, Ohio; his daughters, Rachel Espinoza of Marion, Ohio, and Melinda Ross of Bryan, Ohio; his brothers, John Espinoza of Toledo, Ohio, and Balta (Tina) Espinoza of Dallas, Texas; his sisters; Stella Espinoza of Dallas, Texas, Margie (Oscar) Hernandez of Archbold, Ohio, and Cande (Frank) Yochum of Donna, Texas.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2021, with a dinner to follow at Restoration Fellowship Church in Williams Center, Ohio, to honor Adam. Pastor David Olphant will be officiating.

The Boyd Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Espinoza family in their time of need.