Sharon Heckel (1955 – 2023)

(Worked Many Years In Stryker School Cafeteria)

Sharon Marie Heckel, age 67 years, of Stryker, passed away Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born September 18, 1955, at Napoleon the daughter of Marlin and Marie (Dehnke) Wyse. Sharon married Thomas Heckel on February 16, 1974 and he survives.

A 1974 graduate of Archbold High School, she worked at Beatrice Foods but spent her best years raising their 3 children where she enjoyed baking, fair time, her flowers, and her birds.

She enjoyed many years working in the Stryker School cafeteria where she served the kids like her own.

Her greatest joys in life were being there for her family and friends, making them feel special and loved. Holidays were extra special with lots of gifts and elaborate amounts of food! She was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Amie (Matt) Maynard, Stryker, Ryan (Stacey) Heckel, Archbold and Shelby (Jason) Bower, Findlay; grandchildren, Braden Dunning, Tyler, Josh and Hunter Maynard, Ema and Caleb Heckel, Raeleigh, Hayden and Tenley Bower; great-grandchild Beau Maynard, four siblings, Susan Henry, Archbold, Kenneth (Wanda) Wyse, and Sally (Jim) Hogrefe, both of Ridgeville Corners; sisters-In-law Marsha Kirkpatrick, Bryan and Nancy Gerger, Defiance, Cheryl Wyse, Ridgeville Corners.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Keith and nephew Jeremy Wyse; also, In-laws Paul and Katie (Huard) Heckel; brother-in-law, Michael Henry; and sister-in-law Lucinda Heckel.

Services will be held on Sunday June 18 at 4:30 at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Friends may call at St. Martin’s on June 18 from 1:30 to 4:00. Interment will be in the Edon Cemetery on June 19 at 10:00.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or Stryker Local Schools.