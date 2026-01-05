Shelly Cook (1971 – 2026)

(Bryan Resident; Retired From KAMCO)

Shelly Annette Cook, age 54, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 2, 2026, at Vancrest of Hicksville, following a battle with cancer.

Shelly was employed at KAMCO prior to her medical retirement. She was a member of the Ney Church of God and enjoyed fishing, bowling and crocheting. Shelly was a true Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching the Ohio State play.

Shelly was born on June 25, 1971, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Norman and Norma (Manon) Cook. She graduated from Fairview High School and earned an Associate Degree from the International Business College in Fort Wayne.

Shelly is survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Matthew Marko) Delno, of Midland, MI; son, Tyler (Ashley) Delno, of Montpelier; four grandchildren, William, Eli, Hudson and Madison; her mother, Norma Cook, of Bryan; and sisters, Vickie Cook, of Bryan, Penny Cook, of Fort Wayne and Amy (Mitchell) Beard, of Hicksville. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman.

Visitation for Shelly will be held on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Kevin King beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Farmer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.