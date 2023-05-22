Sherry Slater (1963-2023)

Sherry L. Slater, age 59, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, May 19, 2023 following a lengthy illness. Sherry was a homemaker and enjoyed relic hunting and gardening.

Sherry was born on October 7, 1963, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Richard M. and Shelby J. (Gump) Miller. She married David J. Slater on April 28, 1983, in Angola, and he survives.

Sherry is also survived by her children, April (Jeremiah) Ross, of Piqua, Ohio, Josh (Ashley) Slater, of Waterloo, Indiana, Amber Slater and Cheryl (Dakota) Claudy, both of Edon; 19 grandchildren and brothers, Richard Miller, of Montpelier and Raymond and Donald Miller, both of Edon.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother, Darrin Miller.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Sherry’s son, Joshua Slater officiating. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery.

Memorials are requested for the family’s benefit in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

