Shirley Clark (1935-2021)

Shirley Eleanor Clark, 85, of Waldron, Michigan passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility in Hillsdale, MI. She was born on May 25, 1935 in Montpelier to Harold and Naomi Pearl (Farlee) Andrews.

Shirley graduated from Waldron High School. On December 10, 1955 she married Marvin Clark in Waldron and he precedes her in passing.

Shirley was a member of Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, where she used to teach Sunday School and was very involved in the church community. She worked as a cook at Waldron Elementary.

Shirley is survived by her four children, Micheal (Yong) Clark of Mill Creek, Washington, Joel (Coral) Clark of Valdez, Alaska, Lora Clark of Hamilton, Alabama and Cheryl (Russell) Shankster of Waldron; 30 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and brother Richard (Audrey) Andrews of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Philip Clark; and sister, Gloria Fleet.

Visitation for Shirley will be held on Saturday, May 29th from 1-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A service will take place immediately following at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kim Repp to officiate. Shirley will be laid to rest at Waldron Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.