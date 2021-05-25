Tamra Livensparger (1960-2021)

Tamra Beth Livensparger, 60, of Pioneer passed away Friday evening at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. She was born on July 17, 1960 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Judson D. and Doris C. (Goodman) Fee, Sr.

Tamra graduated from Waldron High School in 1979. On January 7, 1995 she married Michael J. Livensparger at the Church of Christ in Edon and he survives.

Tamra was a member of the First Church of Amboy. For that past two years she was employed at Winzeler Stamping in Montpelier. Prior to that she had been a respiratory therapist for more than 30 years.

Tamra loved singing, gardening, spending time in nature and baking her molasses cookies. She was a very loving and kind individual.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael; children Eliza J. (Tony) Schmidt of Springfield, Ohio, Senior Airman Isaiah I. Livensparger of Pioneer and Gracy A. Livensparger of Pioneer; father Judson (Jenny) D. Fee, Sr. of Rockmart, Georgia; mother Doris C. Cook of Pioneer; siblings Tracy J. Schrom of Pioneer, Judson D. (Lillian) Fee, Jr of Aragon, Georgia, James C. (Patti) Fee of Pioneer, Terri S. (Donovan) Simpson of Pioneer and Michael S. (Gina) Fee of Baltimore, Ohio.

Tamra was preceded in death by her step father Terry M. “Cookie” Cook, grandparents Charles and Grace Goodman and George and Florence Fee, and brother-in-law Chuck Schrom.

Tamra will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Waldron Cemetery in Waldron, Michigan with Pastor Charles Gray to officiate. A time to receive friends will be held on June 27, 2021 from 1-4 pm at Day Dreamers Cabin at 13548 County Road K in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left for her family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.