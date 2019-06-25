Walter “Mike” Mason, Jr. (1931-2019)

Walter E. “Mike” Mason Jr., age 87 years, of Archbold, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Mike was born December 19, 1931, at Cranston, Rhode Island, the son of Walter and Jennie (Fredrickson) Mason Sr.

He graduated from the USCG Academy in 1954. He married Orlene Stuckey on February 24, 1974 and she preceded him in death on January 6, 2019. Mike worked for the Coast Guard for 20 years before retiring in 1974, and then took a position at Marine Pollution Control in Detroit, MI, retiring in 1994 and moving to the farm near Archbold where his wife was raised. He and his wife spent time in Florida during the past 20 years.

They traveled extensively, making cruises to the Bahamas and Hawaii among many others, and enjoyed local trips together. He enjoyed collecting coins, was interested in current events, economics, and raising fruit trees. He was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son Michael Eric Mason; two sisters, Beverly Woulfe and Shirley Pond. He is survived by daughters, Jeanette Dodson of Lexington, KY and Laura Mason of Eugene, OR; 5 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Reichert officiating. Interment will precede at 9:30 AM in the Lockport Cemetery with military rites by American Legion B.L.W. Post 311. Friends may call at St. Martin’s Church from 3 – 7 PM on Monday, July 1.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or the Food Resource Bank.

