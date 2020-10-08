Shirley Griffin (1934-2020)

Shirley M. Griffin, 86, died Monday evening, October 5, 2020, of kidney disease, at her home in Swanton, Ohio. She was born September 12, 1934 to Roland and Marie (Fink) Miller of Toledo, Ohio. Shirley married Rollan V. Griffin on May 21, 1955. They had five children, Dawn, Daniel, Lori, Shawn and Tamara.

Shirley was a great mother, excellent cook and loving wife. She was a member of the Eastern Stars and Swanton Senior Center. Shirley loved to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as often as she could.

Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her daughters, Dawn ( Earl) Biggers of Morenci, MI, Lori (Lou Frost) Griffin, of Kent, England and Tamara (Scott) Haselman of Swanton, OH; sons, Daniel (Jana) Griffin and Shawn (Sally) Griffin; as well as 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Rollan V. Griffin; her parents, Roland and Marie Miller; brothers, Robert Miller, Richard Miller, Raymond Miller and her granddaughter, Samantha Jo Griffin.

Mom, Rest in Peace! We will always love and miss you!! Graveside services at Swanton Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the CHP Home Care & Hospice, 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnet Ave. #3018, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com