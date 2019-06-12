Jeff “Big Mill” Miller (1960-2019)

Jeff “Big Mill” Miller, age 58, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born September 09, 1960 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Keith Ronald and Darlene Mae (Stubbins) Miller. Jeff married Lori Brown on October 30, 1982 and she survives. Jeff was a 36 year employee of Columbus Equipment Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. He attended North Dover United Methodist Church and Zion United Methodist Church. He enjoyed collecting knives, guns, boat motors and also enjoyed gardening.

Surviving Jeff is his wife, Lori. Sons, Jeffrey (Shelly) Miller, Pemberville, Ohio, Luke (Alicia) Miller, Morenci, Michigan, and Curtis (Lacee) Miller, Wauseon, Ohio. Grandchildren, Ava, Benson, Taelyn, Kaesyn, Graesyn, River, and Reed. Sisters, Debbie (Dick) Huffman, Carolyn (Neal) Graf, and Bonnie Miller. Several nieces and nephews. Also surviving Jeff is his Mother-in-law, Donna Sutherland, Brothers-in-law, Kevin, Joey and Scott Brown, Sister-in-law, Brittany Small. He is preceded in death by his parents, Father-in-law, Joe Brown, Stepfather-in-law, Larry Sutherland, and a Sister-in-law, Vicki Brown.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with Jeff’s family 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Don Krieger will officiate. Interment will follow in Lyons Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers: Mark Swiczkoski, Allen Miller, Kevin Brown, Joey Brown, Scott Brown, Jim Bell, Randy Baker, Jason Small, Jim Stubbins, Lee Stubbins, Andy Kuszmaul.

Memorial contributions in Jeff’s memory may be made to: Lori Miller for a charity of the family’s preference. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

