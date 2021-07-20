Shirley Jackson (1944-2021)

Shirley Elaine Jackson, age 76, of Spencer, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born in Edgerton, Ohio, on Aug. 5, 1944, to Maynard and Helen (Rice) Manon.

Shirley graduated from Fairview High School in Sherwood, Ohio, and attended Great Lake Bible College in Lansing, Michigan. Shirley married the love of her life, Ralph Jackson, on Feb. 14, 1975, and they raised two children together.

She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and also at Boston Scientific in Spencer. Shirley was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, working with plastic canvass art, reading books, camping and fishing.

Shirley is survived by her two children, Richard Jackson of Spencer and Reni Arthur (Brad) of Spencer; stepdaughter, Denise Rainwaters (Bob) of Fort Wayne; one sister, Norma Cook of Bryan, Ohio; one brother, Merle Manon of Farmer, Ohio; five grandchildren, Samuel Arthur, Jonah Arthur, Alivia Arthur, Christopher Rainwaters and Kyle Rainwaters; and one great-grandson, Josiah Arthur.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Jackson; and her brother, Richard Manon.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, with Pastor Dave Altman officiating. Interment will follow at Chambersville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

