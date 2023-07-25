Shirley Lambert (1936 – 2023)

(Longtime Resident Of Delta)

Shirley Temple Lambert, age 87, longtime resident of Delta, peacefully passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday afternoon, July 23, 2023, under hospice care at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

She was born at home in Aliceton, Kentucky on June 10, 1936 to San Hedrin Taylor “S.H.” or “Heed” and Mary Elizabeth (Smock) Taylor.

Shirley graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Mackville High School in Kentucky in 1954 and later attended Campbellsville College in Kentucky.

On September 3, 1955 in Harrodsburg, KY, she was united in marriage to Kenneth I. Lambert, who passed away on October 4, 2017. Their marriage blessed them with five children, Elizabeth, Sherri Jill, Joyce, Dennis and Patrick.

In 1965 she and her family moved to Delta. Shirley loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and taught her multigenerational family to have faith in God and how to serve God by serving others.

She gardened, canned and cooked for family, friends and community. Shirley was active in church work as Church Secretary, Treasurer, Sunday School, Vacation Bible School Teacher and a WMU (Women’s Missionary Union) leader on the local, district and state levels.

She was also an active volunteer with 4-H Clubs and Hands of Grace. Her passions were writing, genealogy research, history, crossword puzzles and an avid reader of library books.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Lee) Lambert-Stava of Willisburg, KY, Sherri Jill Lynch of Wauseon, Joyce G. Lambert of Marysville, OH, Dennis (Malissa) Lambert of Engadine, MI and Patrick (Suzann) Lambert of Pettisville; 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jewell Bottom of Harrodsburg, KY; brothers-in-law, Ted (Billie Jo) Lambert of Show Law, AZ and Hal (Cynthia) Lambert of Wauseon.

Along with her parents and husband of 62 years, Kenneth Lambert; Shirley was preceded in death by sister, Florene (Nick) Bryant; brothers, Samuel Carter (Retha) Taylor, J.W. “Buddy” Bottom, James Bottom, Gerald (Sumiko) Taylor and her five infant grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Haven Heights Baptist Church, 1373 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567; where a funeral service celebrating Shirley’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Pastor Lance Wyse will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

For any who might want to make a contribution in her memory, Shirley would be so pleased if you would consider the Gideons International, P.O Box 313 Archbold, Ohio 43502 or the Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

A special thank you to all who assisted during Shirley’s illness and since her passing.

