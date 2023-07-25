Nancy Birkhimer (1938 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Nancy Birkhimer, age 85, of Bryan, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Center in Archbold.

Nancy was a homemaker and was a long-time member of the Friends of Harrison Lake. She enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, ceramics, knitting, crocheting, and cooking.

Nancy was born April 12, 1938 in Delray, Michigan. She married Randy R. Birkhimer, Sr. on September 8, 1956 in Wyandotte, Michigan, and he survives.

Nancy is also survived by her children, Randy (Pam) “Butch” Birkhimer, Jr., Cheryl (Tom) Truskowski and Karen (Ryan) Jinks, all of Bryan; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and a brother, Joseph (Connie) Luppino, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Joseph Luppino, Sr.

There will be no visitation or celebration of life held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Friends of Harrison Lake. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

