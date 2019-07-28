Shirley Marion (1938-2019)

Shirley Marion, age 80, of Wauseon and formerly of Petersburg, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Shirley was born in KayJay, Kentucky on October 23, 1938 to The late Rev. James and Doxie (Owens) Lawson. She married William “Bill” Marion on June 16, 1956 and he survives.

Shirley was a custodian for many years working for the Wauseon Schools. In her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo, working crossword puzzles, fishing, singing Gospel songs, playing guitar and in later life got into facebook. But her pride and joy was being with family and enjoying her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 63 years Bill; children Alma (Kevin) Gall; Diana (Bob) Maynard; Wesley (Sabrina) Marion; Cheryl Merrill; grandchildren, Dustin (Betsy) Gall; Daniel (Christy) Gall; Emily & Drew Clifton; sisters, Ruby Willis; Sue Matney; brother, Donny Lawson and Daughter-in-Law Lori Marion. She was preceded in death by her son, Vester Marion; brother, Roy Lawson and sister Ruth Saylor.

Friends will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109, Delta from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 where funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions in Shirley’s name be given to the American Lung Association of Northwest Ohio, 4759 Violet Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43623 or The Eye Center of Toledo, 3000 Regency Court, Ste. 100, Toledo, Ohio 43623

