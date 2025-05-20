Shirley Rees (1935 – 2025)

(Longtime Employee Of Ohio Art)

Shirley A. Rees, 90, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, May 17, 2025.

She was born on April 11, 1935 in Waldron, Michigan to Roy and Blanch H. (Davis) Hephner. Shirley graduated from Waldron High School in 1953.

In 1954, she started working on the Etch a Sketch line at Ohio Art in Bryan. Shirley never considered her job at Ohio Art as work, she enjoyed and took pride in what she did for 46 years, until her retirement in 2000.

She also loved to work in the yard, playing cards with family, shopping and going out to eat. Shirley was a member of the Bryan Eagles and Montpelier Moose.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Sherry L. Moor of Montpelier and Deb (Mark) Gilpin of Litchfield, Michigan; and grandson Tony W. Moor of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Shirley will be on Friday, May 23, 2025 from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Ben Harris to officiate. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolence can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.