Era Martin (1927 – 2025)

Era Mae Martin, age 97, passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Glenn Park of Defiance where she had been a resident for two years.

Era retired from GTE with over 25 years of service. She began her career as a switchboard operator and continued into customer service.

After she retired, she worked at Elder-Beerman part-time until she retired fully at 78 years old.

She was a member of the Paulding Church of Christ and was always faithful in her devotion to church and that legacy continues with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family most of all.

Era was born October 6, 1927, in Haleyville, Alabama, the daughter of H.C. and Carrie (Kidd) DeFoor.

Era is survived by her children, Ron (Ura) Martin, of Hope Sound, Florida, Greg (Laurie) Martin, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Karen (Jeff) Newton, of Bryan and Wayne (Julie) Martin, of Stuart, Florida; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers; 4 sisters and son-in-law, Gary Wehman.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at 1:00 pm at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with her grandson, Chris Wehman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Paulding Church of Christ.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com