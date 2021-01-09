Shirley Tibbits (1936-2021)

Shirley A. Tibbits, age 84, of Toledo and formerly of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the University of Toledo Medical Center following a brief illness. Shirley had worked as a graphic specialist at Owens-Corning before she retired.

Music was her passion. She played piano and had her own baby grand piano. She also played accordion and clarinet in bands when she was younger.

Shirley was born on March 17, 1936 in Toledo, the daughter of Alfred E. and Donna H. (Rhodes) Flory. She married Kenneth C. Tibbits in 1985 and he preceded her in death in 1988.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Zuver, of Swanton; her son, David Williams, of Toledo; grandchildren, Shelly Steele and Chad Zuver; great-grandson, Cody Steele and brother Robert (Lois) Flory, of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan with Pastor Eric Dailey officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M immediately prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to the Jimmy Swaggert Ministries.

