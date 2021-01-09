Lois Miller (1934-2021)

Lois Miller, 86, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on January 5, 2021. Lois was born on March 16, 1934, to the late Truman and Alice (Maurer) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Harold (Ruth) Miller, Virgil (Dolores) Miller, two sisters, Ruth Marie Swartzentruber, Rachel Fern Miller, sister-in-law, Ruth (Loucks) Miller, brother-in-law, Norman Swartzentruber, and Sherry (Sandburg) Miller, her nephew’s wife.

Lois was a 1952 graduate of Liberty Center High School. She became a member of West Clinton Mennonite Church in her youth and remained a lifelong and dedicated member.

Lois is survived by her sister-in-law, Dolores (Virgil) Miller, and adoring nephews and nieces, Andrew (Peggy) Miller, Lester (Janet) Swartzentruber, Gary (Dina) Miller, Jim (Melinda) Miller, Peggy (Ron) Myers and Tammy (Gene) Thurman; along with many great-nieces and nephews.

Lois retired from Fulton County Health Center after 38 years. She previously worked at Sheridan Manufacturing and Sauder Woodworking. Lois spent a term of Voluntary Service at Lajunta Mennonite Hospital as a Ward Clerk.

Lois enjoyed traveling with Eunice Tedrow, who was legally blind, and helped her until she moved to Hospice. Her son, Richard Tedrow, considered Lois one of his family.

Lois volunteered at Care and Share and enjoyed helping others. She was always there to help her friends and neighbors in any way. She was a ray of sunshine, a blessing to us all and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 11:30 AM at the West Clinton Mennonite Church with Pastor Ryan Harker officiating. Interment will precede at 10:30 AM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at West Clinton from 9-10 AM on Monday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

