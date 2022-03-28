Shirley Whitney (1939-2022)

Facebook

Shirley Sue Whitney, age 82, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:23 a.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio.

Mrs. Whitney was a 1957 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A stay-at-home mom, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, hospice, Friends of the Edgerton Public Library, Edgerton Senior Center and Lutheran Braille Works, making braille Bibles. She had recently been attending the Edgerton United Methodist Church.

Shirley Sue Whitney was born on Oct. 2, 1939, in Peru, Indiana, the daughter of George B. and Rachel E. “Peg” (Deal) Collins.

She married Marlin L. Whitney on June 5, 1957, in Fort Wayne, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four daughters, Tamera (Gary) Schopbach of Florence, Arizona, Kathryn (Eddie) Salinas of McAllen, Texas, Lura (Troy) Shuman of Butler, Indiana, and Marla (Adam) Chesler of Alexandria, Virginia; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha Erps, and two brothers, Jackie and Dale “Curly” Collins.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the Edgerton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Susan Kronbach officiating. The family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice or Friends of the Edgerton Public Library.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.