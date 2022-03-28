Curtis “Mike” Bowers (1933-2022)

Facebook

Curtis “Mike” F. Bowers, 88, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Maple Ridge Farms Assisted Living, Hudson, Michigan.

Mike was born December 31, 1933, in Cottonwood, Ohio, son of the late Claire and Adele (Simon) Bowers. He was a 1951 graduate of West Unity High School.

He married Bonnie L. Beerbower on November 27, 1953 in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Mike worked as a tool and die maker for Doehler-Jarvis for 12 years, and then worked for Rawsonville Ford Motor Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, for 33 years, retiring in 1994.

Mike was a past member of Dundee Sportsman’s Club, Waldron Lions Club, and the Raisin River Riders horse club.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, farming, gardening, raising and riding horses, and reading. He also enjoyed volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie of Waldron Michigan; three children, Dr. Sherri (Mark) Bowers-Geib of Waldron, Michigan, Rebecca (Gary) Moore of Adrian, Michigan, and Michelle (Robert) Webb of Grand Ledge, Michigan; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Bowers of Haviland, Ohio.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson, Jaxon Kocher; two brothers, Junior Bowers and Robert Bowers; and two sisters, Ruth Bowers and Ann Renn.

Visitation for Curtis “Mike” F. Bowers will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Mike will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Bruce Jewett officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Alzheimer’s Research, or to Careline Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

