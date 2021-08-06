Margaret “Peg” Glaser (1929-2021)

Margaret I. “Peg” Glaser, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 5, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Glaser was a graduate of Nazareth Academy High School and attended both Western Michigan University and Bowling Green State University. She was office manager for the family business, Glaser Diesel, in Bryan from 1972-2006, until her retirement.

Peg was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and was a member of the St. Francis Circle. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose #1064 and Bryan Lioness Club.

She was a Girl Scout leader for twenty-five years and the founder of the Algoma Day Camp, of which she served as director for twenty years. An avid golfer, she was a member of the Suburban Women’s Golf League and was proud of having scored three holes-in-one during her golf career and enjoyed her golf trips to North Carolina.

She enjoyed countless days around the family pool spending time with her kids and grandkids and also attending their various events. She also loved to travel to various places of interest and Europe. She will be missed by her large circle of friends and family.

Margaret I. “Peg” Glaser was born on November 19, 1929, in Decatur, Michigan, the daughter of Archie J. and Agnes J. (Pike) Wiles. She married Weldon “Butch” Glaser on October 6, 1956, in Decatur, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on April 1, 2008.

Survivors include six children, Catherine “Kate” Hurlbert, of Bryan, Mary (Jim) Morris, of Alexandria, Kentucky, Dennis (Jean) Glaser, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Bridget (Rhonda McDougall) Glaser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Meg (Phil) LaMantia, of Galloway, Ohio, and Dan (Jody) Glaser, of Bryan; a son-n-law, Bill Kidston, of Bryan; twenty-three grandchildren; forty-one great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry (Esther) Wiles, of Galesburg, Michigan.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Kidston, and four brothers, Fred, Lionel, Spencer and Larry Wiles.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, followed by recitation of the rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, with Reverend Andrew Wellman officiating. Private interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or School.