Sidney Harvey (1933-2022)

Sidney Hal Harvey, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center in Bryan.

Hal was a farmer, worked as a custodian for Mississinewa Schools and also drove school bus for the district for 45 years.

He served his community as a volunteer fire fighter for over 30 years and enjoyed cutting wood in his spare time.

Sidney Hal Harvey was born on March 14, 1933, in Greentown, Indiana, the son of Samuel Homer and Hebe Irene (Nading) Harvey.

He married Martha Ann Leckron on March 2, 1952 in Jonesboro, Indiana and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2015.

He is survived by his daughter, Jane Bell, of Bryan; son, Hal Eugene (Peggy) Harvey, of Bryan; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Deborah Tracey; granddaughter, Tonya Roland; great grandson, Noah Fry; brothers, Eric Harvey and Terrence Harvey and a sister, Pauline Miller.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at New Hope Baptist Church, 800 E South C Street, Gas City, IN 46933 with Pastor Herb Hughes officiating. An hour of visitation will be held at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery, Fairmont, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to give a memorial donation may give to New Hope Baptist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.