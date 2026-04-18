Souls Harbor To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

Souls Harbor, a southern Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at Zion Church on Sunday, April 26 at 4 p.m. The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Fulton Co. Rd. D and E, 2½ miles south of St. Rt. 2 (Airport Hwy.).

Souls Harbor is a southern Gospel trio based out of southeast Michigan. The group consists of Ron Brown (baritone), his son, David Brown (tenor/lead), and David’s wife, Joy Brown (lead).

Ron and David began singing in the early ’90s as a family group, Tri-State Quartet. After several years of traveling, Ron’s brother felt the Lord calling him to become a full-time pastor and Tri-State Quartet came off the road.

In 2000, Souls Harbor was formed with Ron, David, and over the years a couple of other gentlemen filled the tenor position until David and Joy married in 2005.

Shortly thereafter, Joy began singing with Souls Harbor and that has been the group ever since. In the last few years, Souls Harbor has begun to extend its ministry on a more national level with releasing songs to radio. The group has been blessed to have several of its songs charted by radio DJs across the country.

In addition to sharing their music and ministry at local churches and events, Souls Harbor has appeared at the National Quartet Convention’s Artist Showcase, Dollywood’s HarvestFest, The Biblical Times Theatre in Pigeon Forge, and the God & Country Theatre in Branson.

Souls Harbor also promotes southern Gospel music in its area. For 20 years, the group has been bringing groups such as The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, Greater Vision, Tribute Quartet, The Perrys, and others to southeast Michigan.

When David is asked about the ministry of Souls Harbor, he plainly states, “When people leave a service where we have shared our music, we want them to leave knowing that they were at church, and not leave feeling like they were at the county fair.”