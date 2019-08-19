Sports Schedule For Monday, August 19th, 2019

VOLLEYBALL
Fayette @ Delta 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm
BOYS GOLF
Delta/Fayette @ Hilltop 4pm
Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm
Evergreen @ MVCD 4pm
Wauseon @ Holgate 4:30pm
Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm
Bryan @ Pettisville 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm
Tinora @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Napoleon 4:30pm
Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Toledo Woodward @ Bryan 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Bowling Green @ Evergreen 5pm
Springfield @ Archbold 5pm
Swanton @ Ottawa-Glandorf 7pm
