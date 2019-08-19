Sports Schedule For Monday, August 19th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 18, 2019

VOLLEYBALL

Fayette @ Delta 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Holgate 5pm

BOYS GOLF

Delta/Fayette @ Hilltop 4pm

Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm

Evergreen @ MVCD 4pm

Wauseon @ Holgate 4:30pm

Tinora @ Archbold 4:30pm

Bryan @ Pettisville 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ Montpelier 4pm

Tinora @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Napoleon 4:30pm

Toledo Christian @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Toledo Woodward @ Bryan 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Bowling Green @ Evergreen 5pm

Springfield @ Archbold 5pm

Swanton @ Ottawa-Glandorf 7pm

