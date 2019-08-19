Bonita Sauder (1922-2019)

Bonita V. Sauder of Archbold, Ohio passed away on August 14, 2019 at home at the age of 96. Born September 8, 1922 in Wauseon, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Whitmer and Bessie M. (Saul) Whitmer and the wife of the late Edgar D. Sauder.

Bonita graduated from Wauseon High School in 1940 and married Edgar later that year. They celebrated 78 years of marriage and are the parents of five children: Mary Alice of Lancaster, PA, Ron (dec.) (Jan) of Cincinnati, Karen (the late Norm) Wentz of Toledo, Warren (Cindy) of Archbold and Sher (John) Waidelich of Harrisonburg, VA as well as 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Bonita committed to being a stay-at-home mom before the term was widely used and that was her career except for working briefly at Sauder Woodworking during WW II. She attended the Methodist Church in Wauseon during her growing up years and joined Central Mennonite Church upon her marriage. She participated in sewing circle for many years. She and Edgar thoroughly enjoyed traveling both in the States and Abroad. She also enjoyed quilting, ceramics and their winter months in Florida.

In addition to her four children she is survived by one brother, Jerry Whitmer of Akron, Ohio and one sister, Jeanette Eaton of Tuscon, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar, son Ron, her parents, and seven siblings: Beatrice Rainey, Clair Whitmer, Alice Fogarty, Robert Whitmer, Mary Lytle, Lowell Whitmer and Patricia Eaton.

Visitation will be Friday, August 23, from 4pm – 8pm at Central Mennonite Church. The funeral will take place Saturday, August 24, at 11am also at Central Mennonite Church with interment following in Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) or Cherry Street Mission.

