Raymond Slee (1934-2019)

Raymond Dale Slee, age 85, of Delta, passed away at his home on August 18, 2019 under Hospice Care after a short battle with lung cancer. Dale was born on January 24, 1934 to the late Charley and Druscilla Slee.

After graduating from Liberty Center High School, Dale entered the U.S Army and served during the Korean War; being discharged on January 29, 1957. On March 31, 1971 he married Lee Knauss at Shiloh Christian Union Church in Liberty Center and she survives.

For over 40 years Dale worked at Bunting Bearings as a grinder. Some of his fondest hobbies included fishing and following his beloved OSU Buckeye football team, Liberty Center Tiger athletics and rooting on his Cleveland Browns.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Lee Slee; children, Rhonda (Shawn) Tanner, Deb Stoll, Margie Badenhop, Terry (Debra) Makula and John (Debi) Makula; grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Brittany, Heather, Brian, Eric, Brett, Taylor, Amber and Jessica; along with nineteen great grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating his life will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019 also at the funeral home. Pastor Jeff Davis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Young Cemetery in Liberty Center with Military Rites.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co Rd J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Dale’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

