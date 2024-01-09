Stanley Roan (1948 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1966)

Veteran

Stanley W. Roan, 75, passed away on Jan. 2, 2024 at his residence. Born April 6, 1948, he was the son of H. Wayne and Pauline (Bruot) Roan. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1966.

Stanley was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1968-1970 in the Vietnam war, then in the reserves through 1973.

He retired from Owens Corning in 2007 after 28 years as a Transportation Specialist. Unable to stay retired, he drove a school bus for Maumee City Schools for five years before moving to Columbus. He then continued driving for Worthington City Schools from 2015-2023.

Outside of work, he enjoyed being active outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0171.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Kristina (Pollock) Roan; two daughters, Dr. Jessica Retzke and Jennifer (John) Elrod; three grandchildren, Campbell Retzke, Cole Retzke and Harper Elrod; and two brothers, Steve (Ann) Roan and Sidney (Debi) Roan. Preceding him in death was his father, H. Wayne Roan in 1992.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS United Central & Southern Ohio, 1170 Old Henderson Road, suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220.

Services are at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43231. Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 5-7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 12 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral service is on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m.