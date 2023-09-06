State Fire Marshal Seeks Information In Wood County Apartment Fires

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Investigators with the Division of State Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau (FEIB) are investigating multiple arsons that occurred early Monday, Sept. 4, at the Brandon Manor Apartment Complex in Perrysburg Township (Wood County).

The Perrysburg Township Fire Department and Perrysburg Township Police Department were called to the Brandon Manor Apartment Complex, 7406 Lunitas Lane in Perrysburg, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on a report of a structure fire in the multi-unit apartment building.

When firefighters arrived, they found a dumpster fire in the parking lot of the complex, along with a fire inside the hallway of one of the buildings.

Firefighters quickly extinguished both fires; no one was injured, and the damage was contained.

Investigators with FEIB, along with the Perrysburg Township Fire Department and Perrysburg Township Police Department determined the fires were intentionally set.

A Blue-Ribbon Arson Reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fires.

The public is encouraged to call the tip line at 800-589-2728 with any information that could assist the investigation.

